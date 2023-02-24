Pittsfield: 'From Miniskirt to Hajib' author to recount story

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host Jacqueline Saper who will recount experiences from her memoir, "From Miniskirt to Hijab: A Girl in Revolutionary Iran," at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 2, via Zoom.
Born in Tehran to an Iranian father and a British mother, both Jewish, Saper’s comfortable childhood and adolescence ended at 18 with the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Almost overnight, she went from wearing miniskirts to wearing the hijab, by force. She escaped to the United States with her husband and two young children in 1987.
Visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org for the Zoom link. Saper’s memoir is available via bookshop.org, with a portion of the proceeds donated to The Bookstore in Lenox.