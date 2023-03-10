<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Frosted Mug 5K fundraiser for child with cancer

Berkshire Running Center's MountainOne Frosted Mug 5K road race on Saturday, March 18, will benefit the family of Carter LaCasse, a local boy who has undergone his second stem cell transplant in Boston.

The race will start at 9:30 a.m. at Zucchini’s Restaurant, 1331 North St. The Irish-themed event will provide corned beef and cabbage, menu specials, raffles, and more throughout the race and into the evening.

Online registration at berkshirerunningcenter.com will close at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17. Race day registration is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. 

Proceeds from the event will help the family defray the costs incurred since Carter’s leukemia diagnosis. Since December 2021, Carter has been away receiving treatment for leukemia. After getting a stem cell transplant in April 2022, Carter showed enough improvement to leave the hospital. He returned to Boston in October following a relapse. 

To sponsor the event or donate to the raffle, contact Shiobbean Lemme at info@berkshirerunningcenter.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all