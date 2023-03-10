Pittsfield: Frosted Mug 5K fundraiser for child with cancer

Berkshire Running Center's MountainOne Frosted Mug 5K road race on Saturday, March 18, will benefit the family of Carter LaCasse, a local boy who has undergone his second stem cell transplant in Boston.
The race will start at 9:30 a.m. at Zucchini’s Restaurant, 1331 North St. The Irish-themed event will provide corned beef and cabbage, menu specials, raffles, and more throughout the race and into the evening.
Online registration at berkshirerunningcenter.com will close at 5 p.m. Friday, March 17. Race day registration is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will help the family defray the costs incurred since Carter’s leukemia diagnosis. Since December 2021, Carter has been away receiving treatment for leukemia. After getting a stem cell transplant in April 2022, Carter showed enough improvement to leave the hospital. He returned to Boston in October following a relapse.
To sponsor the event or donate to the raffle, contact Shiobbean Lemme at info@berkshirerunningcenter.com.