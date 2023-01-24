<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Dalton: GE Pensioners set January dinner

The monthly dinner of the GE Pensioners and Quarter Century Club will be served at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the VFW, 366 East Housatonic St.

The entree is baked cod. Retirees pay $5 and guests pay $15. Next month's dinner is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

