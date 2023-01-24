Dalton: GE Pensioners set January dinner

The monthly dinner of the GE Pensioners and Quarter Century Club will be served at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the VFW, 366 East Housatonic St.
The entree is baked cod. Retirees pay $5 and guests pay $15. Next month's dinner is scheduled for Feb. 27.
The monthly dinner of the GE Pensioners and Quarter Century Club will be served at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the VFW, 366 East Housatonic St.
The entree is baked cod. Retirees pay $5 and guests pay $15. Next month's dinner is scheduled for Feb. 27.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.