Pittsfield: GEAA sets election, membership meeting

The General Electric Athletic Association has scheduled an election and annual membership meeting for Sept. 8 at the GEAA clubhouse, 303 Crane Ave.
Polls will be open from noon to 6 p.m. The membership meeting will immediately follow the election.
Positions up for election include president, secretary and three directors.
Nominees for president must be GEAA members for two years. Nominees for secretary and director must be members for at least one year. Nominations close Aug. 19.
To make a nomination, contact any member of the board of directors or the GEAA office, or submit a letter signed by 15 GEAA members to the GEAA, 303 Crane Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Call 413-442-8333 to confirm membership status and eligibility to run for office and to vote. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Information: Hayden Bradley, 413-445-4307; Tom Canning, 413-207-7128; Mary Reilly, 413-441-6167.