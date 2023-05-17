<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Marlborough: Opening reception for New York artist

Gedney Farm will host an art event and opening reception to showcase "People I've Known," a collection of paintings by New York artist James Gilroy, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 34 Hartsville-New Marlborough Road.

The collection on display at Gedney Farm includes nine current works of oil and oil and graphite on canvas. The series is populated by figurative gestures and lines. 

The reception includes complimentary hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar. An optional dinner with the artist will follow at 6 p.m. Advance reservations recommended by calling 413-229-3131, ext. 1, or emailing peterm@gedneyfarm.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

