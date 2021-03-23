RICHMOND — Geologist Donald T. Rodbell will be featured speaker for the Richmond Free Public Library’s Lively World Series at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The talk will be available via a Zoom invitation from the library or in the weekly town newsletter.
Rodbell has focused 35 years of research on paleoclimatology, the study of the planet’s climate before scientific records existed. His perspective on global climate change is to factor in the natural cycles of earth’s climate to better understand what has been imposed on the planet by human activity, according to an announcement from the series organizers.
During the past three decades, Rodbell has spent summers documenting changes during the past 700,000 years in the glaciers of the Andes in Peru and Ecuador, as well as on the geologic record of El Nino, the periodic warm water current in the Pacific Ocean’s equatorial region.
His research includes dating glacial deposits above 14,000 feet, with colleagues and students joining in the work. His talk will include photos of the scientists at work.
“This geologic study of climate change can give us the perspective from which to see just how unusual many aspects of climate change over the past 200 years have been,” Rodbell stated. His published research has been supported by the National Science Foundation.
A resident of Scotia, N.Y., Rodbell is professor of geology at Union College in Schenectady, where online student evaluations term him “a hard marker” and “the best professor on campus.” He earned his bachelor’s degree at St. Lawrence University and his master’s and Ph.D. at the University of Colorado.
Rodbell is a frequent visitor to Richmond where his mother, Adele, lives on Yokun Road.
He spent his teen years in the town and graduated from Taconic High School in Pittsfield, where he was a member of the ski and tennis teams. As a young child, he lived in Tokyo for a time where his father, the late scientist Donald S. Rodbell, was working with General Electric.
The Lively World series sponsors several programs a year, supported by the library’s Milton Bass Memorial Fund, established in 2014 with donations from friends. Additional information is available from the library at 413-553-7795.