Zion Lutheran Church at 74 First St. will host its annual “A Taste of Germany” dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. This fundraiser includes both dine-in and takeout meals.
The homemade dinner includes beef rouladen with egg noodles, red cabbage, green beans with carrots, and chocolate cherry cake.
Tickets are $17 per person, $6 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased in advance at zionlutheranpittsfield.org. Checks will also be accepted.
Masks are encouraged during pickup. Information: 413-442-3525 or email office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org.