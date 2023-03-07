<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Adams: Get BART Smart trivia fundraiser slated

Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School is holding its annual fundraiser, Get BART Smart, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the school, 1 Commercial St.

Get BART Smart features a unique trivia experience; individuals and teams of up to six will travel from classroom to classroom throughout the evening for trivia and team projects served up by BART educators.

This event is the primary fundraiser for the school, the proceeds of which directly benefit student programming. Companies are invited to sponsor the event.

This event is open to ages 21 and above. Tickets are $75 each and include food, drinks and doughnuts.

For more information and registration, visit tinyurl.com/39jczrnn. Contact Leah Thompson at leah.thompson@bartcharter.org with sponsorship inquiries.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

