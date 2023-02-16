<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lee: Get Boosted clinics offer $75 gift cards

As part of a special promotion, all Massachusetts residents ages 6 months and older who get the COVID-19 vaccination (first dose, second dose or booster) at participating Get Boosted clinics during school vacation week will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.

In Lee, the Tri-Town Health Department, 45 Railroad St., has clinics scheduled for anyone age 5 years and older at the following times: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21; noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25.

The clinics are free and no ID or health insurance is required. The gift card offer is only available at clinics listed at mass.gov/GetBoosted.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

