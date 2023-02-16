Lee: Get Boosted clinics offer $75 gift cards

As part of a special promotion, all Massachusetts residents ages 6 months and older who get the COVID-19 vaccination (first dose, second dose or booster) at participating Get Boosted clinics during school vacation week will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.
In Lee, the Tri-Town Health Department, 45 Railroad St., has clinics scheduled for anyone age 5 years and older at the following times: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21; noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23 and 24; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25.
The clinics are free and no ID or health insurance is required. The gift card offer is only available at clinics listed at mass.gov/GetBoosted.