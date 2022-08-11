Art Omi is a recipient of an award from the Amazon Literary Partnership for its "Art Omi: Writers" program.
The Amazon Literary Partnership supports groups that are working to empower diverse, marginalized and underrepresented voices, helping writers to create, publish, learn, teach, experiment, and thrive.
In the 2022 funding cycle, the Partnership awarded more than $1 million to 74 literary nonprofits across the United States. For more information about the awards, visit tinyurl.com/ew6d9jw2.
Since its founding in 1992, Art Omi has hosted more than 2,000 artists from over 140 countries in its five distinct residency programs for artists, writers, musicians, architects, and dancers.
Art Omi draws more than 45,000 visitors annually to its 120-acre Sculpture & Architecture Park at 1405 County Route 22.