High and Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center announces "Boots on the Ground," an unmounted program supporting veterans, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month beginning April 5.
The program offers hands-on experiences with the horses. No experience is required. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins will be welcomed.
High and Mighty offers programs for veterans and people with and without disabilities and welcomes volunteers. To learn more, visit high-n-mighty.org or contact Rachel Conaway at rachel@high-n-mighty.org or Dana O'Leary at 518-965-3027 or danaerin1222@gmail.com.