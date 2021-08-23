High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center's "Kick Up Your Heels" fundraiser will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 71 County Route 21C. The event will take place outdoors with some activities in a large indoor arena following New York State COVID regulations.
The family-friendly event includes games, boxed dinners, music, a raffle, and silent auction. Bring the kids for a scavenger hunt, ping-pong, corn hole, face painting, and more. The raffle winner will be treated to a pizza party for 20 at their home complete with a wood-fired pizza oven and pizza chef.
Tickets cost $100 for adults, $25 for children and free for ages 5 and under. To purchase tickets or raffle tickets, visit high-n-mighty.org or mail a check to 71 County Route 21C, Ghent, NY 12075.