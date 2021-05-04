High and Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center has been certified as a Premier Accredited Center with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.
In honor of this achievement, High and Mighty is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at 71 County Route 21C.
The nonprofit organization offers equine programs such as riding, driving and ground work to people with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and others of all abilities. All services are provided by trained instructors, assisted by volunteers.
Guests are invited to tour the facilities, meet the herd, observe demonstrations of the center's SureHands lift and adaptive carriage. All New York State COVID guidelines will be followed.
RSVP to info@high-n-mighty.org by May 7. For more information, visit high-n-mighty.org.