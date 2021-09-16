High and Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center is accepting new participants for its fall session of riding, driving, unmounted, and special programs.
To reserve a lesson slot, email Rachel Conaway at rachel@high-n-mighty.org.
Volunteer opportunities are also available, including supporting horses and participants in programs, horse care, barn maintenance, fundraising, administrative assistance, and more.
Horse experience is not necessary. To learn more about volunteering or to schedule a training, contact Rachel Butler at butler@high-n-mighty.org or visit high-n-mighty.org.