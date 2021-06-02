High and Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center announces the first event in its summer concert series. Curragh, a traditional Irish music group, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, on the great lawn, 71 County Route 21C.
Tickets cost $30, with a premium ticket available for $50. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/266t7yan. Bring your own seating.
All CDC guidelines will be followed. This event will be held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the indoor arena.
This event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit equine center.