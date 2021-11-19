After being shuttered for more than 11 months, The Ghent Playhouse will kick off its 2021-2022 season with a new take on its annual Panto production.

“Rapunzel: The Tale of a Quaran-teen” is a zany twist of the classic story, written, acted, produced, and directed by the Pantaloons from Nov. 26 to Dec. 12. 

Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $23 for members, $28 for nonmembers, and $12 for students, with no additional processing fees, and can be purchased online only at GhentPlayhouse.org

All attendees must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination on arrival. Masks must be worn at all times inside the theater.

For more information, visit the website, email info@ghentplayhouse.org or call 518-755-9278.

