High & Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center invites veterans to participate in its "Boots on the Ground" program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at the center, 71 County Route 21C.
The program is open to all veterans, and no prior experience with horses is needed. Activities include grooming horses, leading horses over and through obstacles on a sensory trail, and learning about equine behavior and communication.
Registration is recommended but drop-ins are welcome. The program is offered on the first Tuesday of every month.
Information: Rachel Conaway at Rachel@high-n-mighty.org, or Dana O’Leary at 518-965-3027 or danaerin1222@gmail.com.