Lenox: Gilded age jazz concert

Prima Music Foundation will present a concert, "Jazz and the Gilded Age," at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
There will be light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar offering beer, wine and a new signature cultural cocktail, the Ventfort Vesper, in collaboration with Berkshire Mountain Distillers. The bar will open a half-hour prior to the concert.
The concert will include works from the Great American Songbook by Gershwin, Porter, Berlin, and more. Performers include George W. Michael on the saxophone and clarinet, Michael Shirtz on piano and vocals and Jason Emmond on bass.
Tickets are $45 general admission and $40 for Berkshire County residents. Reservations are recommended as seats are limited. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows. For reservations, visit gildedage.org/events or call 413-637-3206.