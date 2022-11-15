<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lee: Girl Scout troops announce openings

Multiple Girl Scout troops in Lee and Lenox have openings for girls in kindergarten through grade 4. Membership registration fee is $35 for the year. Financial assistance is available and previous Girl Scout experience is not necessary.

There are a range of meeting days and times as follows:

Girls in grades 2 and 3 are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65185 which meets biweekly from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays in Lenox. Register at bit.ly/troop65185

Girls in grades K-3 are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65284 which meets weekly from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Lee. Register at bit.ly/Troop65284.

Girls in grades 3 and 4 are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65244 which meets biweekly from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in Lee. Register at bit.ly/Troop65244.

Information: info@gscwm.org or 413-584-2602.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

