Lee: Girl Scout troops announce openings

Multiple Girl Scout troops in Lee and Lenox have openings for girls in kindergarten through grade 4. Membership registration fee is $35 for the year. Financial assistance is available and previous Girl Scout experience is not necessary.
There are a range of meeting days and times as follows:
Girls in grades 2 and 3 are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65185 which meets biweekly from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays in Lenox. Register at bit.ly/troop65185.
Girls in grades K-3 are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65284 which meets weekly from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Lee. Register at bit.ly/Troop65284.
Girls in grades 3 and 4 are invited to join Girl Scout Troop 65244 which meets biweekly from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays in Lee. Register at bit.ly/Troop65244.
Information: info@gscwm.org or 413-584-2602.