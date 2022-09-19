Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts invites Lee and Lenox girls in kindergarten or first grade, and their guardians, to a free "You Grow Girl" event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St.
This event is open to children who are not yet Girl Scout members. The children will make ice cream sundaes and will plant, water and take home their own planted seeds.
Registration is required by Sunday, Sept. 25, at bit.ly/ggleelenox.
For more information, email Bianca at bprevost@gscwm.org or call 413-224-4027.