Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts announce free "You Grow Girl" events for girls entering kindergarten or first grade who are not yet Girl Scout members.
Girls, accompanied by their guardians, will plant, water and take home their own planted seeds and will make ice cream sundaes.
Events are scheduled as follows:
From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at South Congregational Church, 110 South St., Pittsfield. Register by Friday, Sept. 30, at bit.ly/ggpittsfield.
From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at North Adams Public Library, 74 Church St. Register by Saturday, Oct. 1, at bit.ly/ggadams.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Dalton Youth Center, 27 South Carson Ave. Register by Monday, Oct. 3, at bit.ly/ggdalton.