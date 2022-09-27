Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts announce free "You Grow Girl" events for girls entering kindergarten or first grade who are not yet Girl Scout members.

Girls, accompanied by their guardians, will plant, water and take home their own planted seeds and will make ice cream sundaes.

Events are scheduled as follows:

From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at South Congregational Church, 110 South St., Pittsfield. Register by Friday, Sept. 30, at bit.ly/ggpittsfield.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at North Adams Public Library, 74 Church St. Register by Saturday, Oct. 1, at bit.ly/ggadams.

From 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Dalton Youth Center, 27 South Carson Ave. Register by Monday, Oct. 3, at bit.ly/ggdalton.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.