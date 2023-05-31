<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield: Girls on the Run holding 5K event

Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts will host its 5K event on Saturday, June 3, at Western New England University, 1215 Wilbraham Road.

The run starts at 10:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Activities and a group warmup begin at 9:30 a.m.

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3 to 8. 

Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Western Mass. Registration cost is $30 for adults and $10 for youth and includes an event shirt.

For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit girlsontherunwesternma.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all