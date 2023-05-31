Springfield: Girls on the Run holding 5K event

Girls on the Run of Western Massachusetts will host its 5K event on Saturday, June 3, at Western New England University, 1215 Wilbraham Road.
The run starts at 10:30 a.m. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Activities and a group warmup begin at 9:30 a.m.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in grades 3 to 8.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Western Mass. Registration cost is $30 for adults and $10 for youth and includes an event shirt.
For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit girlsontherunwesternma.org.