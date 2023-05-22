Great Barrington: Singer-songwriter selected for showcase

R&B, soul and pop singer-songwriter Glori Wilder of Great Barrington has been selected to perform in the New Music Alliance Singer-Songwriter Showcase, “Women With a Song,” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the brand new Holyoke Media facility, 1 Court Plaza, 23 Suffolk St.
The showcase features "Four of the Best New Voices in Western New England." Also selected to perform are Faith Rheault of Agawam, Simone Marie of Wolcott, Conn., and Kelly English of Manchester, Conn.
The performers will each do a 30 minute set that will showcase their original compositions. The event will conclude with all the performers joining together on stage for an ensemble performance arranged by Peter Newland.
Admission is $10. Seating is limited. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/5e3ec6ve.