Lee: Artists with disabilities exhibit paintings

Community Access to the Arts presents "A Window Inside of You," an exhibit of paintings by artists with disabilities, at Good Purpose Gallery, 40 Main St.
A free, opening celebration will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the gallery. All are welcome and free refreshments will be provided.
The exhibit highlights the work of artists who participate in CATA’s adaptive painting workshops. All works are professionally matted, framed and available for sale, with proceeds supporting commissions for the individual artists.
This exhibit is part of CATA’s “Art on Tour” program, where original works of art created by CATA artists travel throughout the year to museums, galleries, community centers, and other venues in Berkshire and Columbia counties.
The exhibit is on view through Jan. 30. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday.