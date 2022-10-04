Good Purpose Gallery at 40 Main St. is hosting its first open house for local Berkshire artists since COVID made its debut.
An open community reception for "Luminescence," featuring the artwork of Natalia Bystrianyk and supporting artist Julie Anna Bishop, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The artwork will be displayed through Nov. 29.
Bystrianyk is known for layered intuitive paintings, allowing ideas to develop freely rather than be concerned with end results.
Bishop's animal spirit portraits emit a playful radiance allowing the viewer to connect with nature on a more vibrant level.