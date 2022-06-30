All Out Adventures will provide accessible kayaking and canoeing from 9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Wednesdays, July 6 to Aug. 24, on Upper Highland Lake at the D.A.R. State Forest, 78 Cape St.
There will be 75 minute timeslots to allow for time to get set up and recreate on the water. Instruction, adaptive equipment and assistance will be provided as needed.
This program is open to people with disabilities and their family, friends or caregiver. Cost is $8 per participant. One guest of a program participant with a disability can attend at no charge.
Registration is required by noon the day before the program. To register, call 413-548-2052 or email info@alloutadventures.org.