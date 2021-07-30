The Department of Conservation and Recreation's Universal Access Program is partnering with All Out Adventures to offer kayaking or canoeing around the Upper Highland Lake at the DAR State Forest, 78 Cape St., on Wednesdays through Aug. 25.
Participants will paddle together in a small pod. Timeslots are 1.25 hours to allow for time to get set up and recreate on the water.
Cost is $8 per person. One guest of a program participant with a disability can attend at no charge.
Preregistration is required by emailing info@alloutadventures.org or calling 413-584-2052.