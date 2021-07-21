The 33rd Falcon Ridge Folk Festival will be a one day only event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Goshen Fair Grounds with full pandemic precautions. Gates open at 9 a.m. Both in-person and livestream options will be available.
The event will feature eight performers on two stages, food and crafts. ASL-interpretation will be available.
Performers include the Falcon Ridge House Band, Tom Rush, Vance Gilbert, Susan Werner, The Nields, Crystal Shawanda, The Fox Run 5, and The Slambovian Circus of Dreams.
For those who cannot attend the one-day fest in person, a live stream will be available as well. More info on this year’s one-day event can be found at FalconRidgeFolk.com or by calling 860-364-0366.