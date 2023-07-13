<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Grammy nominees staging jazz concert

Grammy-nominated jazz musicians will be performing at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Saint James Place, 352 Main St. The performance features Anat Cohen, clarinetist and saxophonist, and Marcello Goncalves, guitarist.

Grammy-nominated Cohen, a native of Tel Aviv, has been named Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007. Goncalves, of Brazil, is a Grammy-nominated seven-string guitarist.

The duo is hosted by Jazz and Classics for Change, an organization offering music in Columbia County and the Berkshires. Tickets: jazzandclassicsforchange.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all