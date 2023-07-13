Great Barrington: Grammy nominees staging jazz concert

Grammy-nominated jazz musicians will be performing at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Saint James Place, 352 Main St. The performance features Anat Cohen, clarinetist and saxophonist, and Marcello Goncalves, guitarist.
Grammy-nominated Cohen, a native of Tel Aviv, has been named Clarinetist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007. Goncalves, of Brazil, is a Grammy-nominated seven-string guitarist.
The duo is hosted by Jazz and Classics for Change, an organization offering music in Columbia County and the Berkshires. Tickets: jazzandclassicsforchange.org.