The Bidwell House Museum will present a three-part lecture and walk series about gravestone making in 18th and 19th century western Massachusetts. The events begin at 1 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 24 to Oct. 8, at the museum, 100 Art School Road, and livestreamed via Zoom.
William Hosley, former director of the New Haven Museum and Connecticut Landmarks, will present “Reflections on the Marble Corridor” about the stone cutting industry on Sept. 24.
“A Field Guide to New England Gravestones,” a talk by local author John Hanson, will be followed by a walk at the Old Center Cemetery in New Marlborough on Oct. 1.
On Oct. 8, historical archaeologist Bob Drinkwater will share material from his book, "In Memory of Susan Freedom: Searching for Gravestones of African Americans in Western Massachusetts," in his talk, “That the Dead be not Forgotten,” followed by a cemetery walk in Monterey.
For the last two talks, attendees have the option to purchase a ticket for just the talk or the talk and cemetery walk together. Due to limited seating, tickets must be purchased in advance at bidwellhousemuseum.org. All Zoom participants will receive a link to access the lecture a couple of days in advance.