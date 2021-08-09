Actor Rob Sedgwick, who was born into one of America’s oldest families in the Berkshires dating back to Theodore Sedgwick, who was instrumental in ending slavery in Massachusetts, will read from his memoir, "Bob Goes to Jail," at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at The Bookloft, 63 State Road.
In his memoir, Sedgwick relates his journey from lost boy to inept criminal. In 1990, he was caught with 500 pounds of marijuana. When his lawyer told him to get a steady job to show he was a contributing member of society, Sedgwick got a role playing a drug lord on a soap opera.
Following the reading, Sedgwick will discuss events in the book and growing up Sedgwick. A book signing and Q&A with the audience will follow.
Admission is free and open to the public. To reserve a book in advance or for more information, visit TheBookloft.com or call 413-645-3256.