The Guthrie Center will welcome Grammy-nominated Seth Glier at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, for a show celebrating the release of his new album, "Coronation." Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Glier, a native of western Massachusetts, has been named by digital magazine Riff as one of the “50 Gifted Singer-Songwriters You Must Know” and has won five Independent Music Awards.
Tickets cost $40, $36 for members.
To purchase tickets and for further information, call 413-528-1955 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner, beer and wine will be available for purchase.