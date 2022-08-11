The Great Barrington Summer Concert Series will feature the annual concert by the ExtraSpecialTeas singers from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Gazebo behind Town Hall, 334 Main St.
Under the guidance of Allen Timmons, the ExtraSpecial singers practice their favorite songs every Monday throughout the year.
ExtraSpecialTeas is non-profit that employs adults with special needs. The community teahouses at 226 Pleasant St., Housatonic, and 2 Elm St. serve hot, iced and bubble teas, and gluten-free treats. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Information: extraspecialteas.org.