Berkshire Waldorf School invites the community to the 49th annual Holiday Handcraft Fair Auction, launching Black Friday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Dec. 11, online at tinyurl.com/32n2ap9e.
This year's event has been adapted for COVID times as an online auction, with one-of-a-kind goods, services, handmade items, treats, winter woolens, unique toys, and creative gifts.
All fair proceeds benefit the BWS programs and students.
For more information or to donate goods and services, contact BWS Fair Chairperson Leslie Bisaillon at info@berkshirewaldorfschool.org or 413-528-4015.