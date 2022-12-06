Great Barrington: Annual Holiday Stroll slated Dec. 10

The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's annual Holiday Shop, Sip & Stroll will offer a variety of family events from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The event kicks off with Meet Pete the Cat from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Mason Library and concludes with fireworks and a performance from Vocalis Youth Choir at Saint James Place.
Highlights include kids' crafts and games, Charlie’s Model Trains, letters to Santa, a hayride, bonfires, adult wreath-making, gingerbread house decorating, a holiday character parade and visit with Santa, music, a parade of lights, and Hanukkah and town tree lighting.
For the complete schedule, visit tinyurl.com/yve9h39k or the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.