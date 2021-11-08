Berkshire South Regional Community Center will host its 14th annual Community Thanks Supper on Tuesday, Nov. 23, as a takeout meal. The meal is free and open to the public.
Six local chefs have each volunteered to make a dish. They are Jim Gop of Heirloom Fire, cookbook author Janet Elsbach, Jeremy Smith from Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, food educator Jenny Schwartz, and chefs Hank Ferlauto and Scott Hansen.
Meal pickup will be at 1, 2 and 5:30 p.m. at 15 Crissey Road. Call 413-528-2810, ext. 0, or visit berkshiresouth.org/communitythanks/ to reserve a pickup time. Delivery is available for those without transportation.
Berkshire South anticipates providing over 500 meals to the community this year. The meal is sponsored by Berkshire Food Co-op and Guido's Fresh Marketplace.