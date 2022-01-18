Emergency responders need an accurate street listing to best answer emergency calls. Voters need to confirm residency each year to remain on town voter records. Veterans benefits, in-state college tuition and other programs depend upon proof of residency.
For these and other reasons, the town urges all residents to "be counted" for the 2022 town census by returning a completed census form to Town Hall. Residents should have received a census form in their mail in mid-December.
State law mandates this annual street listing of residents as of Jan. 1 of each year. All residents, not just voters, should return the form each year.
Residents should return the form by mail, in person or at the town clerk’s drop box outside Town Hall. For assistance with the form, call the town clerk’s office at 413-528-1619, ext. 2100. The form can also be scanned and emailed to jmessina@townofgb.org.
Anyone who may have lost their form, or would like to obtain a new one, can contact Town Hall or visit the town clerk's page on the town's website, townofgb.org.