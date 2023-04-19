Great Barrington: Candidates forum slated April 25

A forum for annual town election candidates will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Claire Teague Senior Center, 915 South Main St.
Two candidates seek one seat on the Select Board and three seek two seats on the Board of Library Trustees in the May 9 election.
Moderator is Ken Knox of West Stockbridge, an associate dean of studies and assistant professor of mathematics at Bard College at Simon's Rock.
The forum is sponsored by the Great Barrington Democratic and Republican town committees and The NEWSletter.
Information: Eileen Mooney at 413-274-6100 or thenewsltr@gmail.com.