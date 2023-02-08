<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Great Barrington: Annual town election papers available

Nomination papers for the May 9 annual town election are available in the town clerk's office. The last day to take out nomination papers is March 17.

Papers must be returned to the town clerk’s office at Town Hall by 5 p.m. March 21. Nomination papers need a minimum of 30 signatures from registered voters in Great Barrington.

For important dates on the annual town meeting and election calendar, visit tinyurl.com/d4x342fb.

Registered voters are reminded to return their annual town street listing forms to Town Hall in order to keep their names on the town voter rolls. Those not yet registered to vote are encouraged to register.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all