Great Barrington: Annual town election papers available

Nomination papers for the May 9 annual town election are available in the town clerk's office. The last day to take out nomination papers is March 17.
Papers must be returned to the town clerk’s office at Town Hall by 5 p.m. March 21. Nomination papers need a minimum of 30 signatures from registered voters in Great Barrington.
For important dates on the annual town meeting and election calendar, visit tinyurl.com/d4x342fb.
Registered voters are reminded to return their annual town street listing forms to Town Hall in order to keep their names on the town voter rolls. Those not yet registered to vote are encouraged to register.