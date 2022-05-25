The town clerk's office is seeking a few volunteers to help with on-site coordination of the annual town meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6.
The meeting will be held drive-in style at Monument Mountain Regional High School. If the town meeting business is not complete on Monday, June 6, the meeting will continue at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
Volunteers will help to check-in voters and distribute distribute documents to voters as they arrive, tally hand votes and collect yes/no slips for votes on secret ballot articles on the town meeting warrant.
It's not essential that volunteers be registered to vote in Great Barrington, but Great Barrington residents are encouraged to volunteer.
Anyone interested in assisting or learning more is encouraged to contact the town clerk's office at 413-528-1619, ext. 2100, or email to jmessina@townofgb.org and kcouch@townofgb.org.