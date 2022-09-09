Community groups and organizations are invited to apply for grants from the town's Community Impact Fund, a town-administered fund comprised of revenue from cannabis businesses in town.
Applications are due at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. More details and application paperwork can be found at tinyurl.com/yaarjybm.
For fiscal 2023, the town has earmarked $350,000 for distribution among qualifying organizations, individuals, town committees, and town departments seeking support for community benefit projects.
Applications will be reviewed by the town’s Community Impact Fund Committee, which then makes recommendations to the town manager.
The town’s Community Impact Fund receives three percent of gross sales at cannabis dispensaries in Great Barrington.
The CIF committee has prioritized the following categories for funding consideration: Health and safety education, particularly for youth; town reputation; infrastructure/parking; racial/criminal justice.
Priority is given to organizations based in Great Barrington and programs that benefit a large number of people, especially Great Barrington residents.
Applications should be sent via email to Office Administrator Amy Pulver at apulver@townofgb.org. Paper applications can be dropped off at the Town Hall, 334 Main St.