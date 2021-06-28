The Housatonic Valley Art League's juried art show, “ReAwakening,” will run from July 1 to 31 at the Masonic Temple, 232 Main St. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
The show will run concurrently on the HVAL website, hvart.org.
The show draws 30 or more artists exhibiting anywhere from 70 to 120 works of art ranging from abstract to representational subject matter done in numerous mediums, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed, sculpture, and photography. Several of the participants have been nationally recognized. All work is for sale.
HVAL will limit the number of attendees at one time to ensure social distancing and traffic will flow one way through the gallery. The opening reception will not be held this year.