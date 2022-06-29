Guests at Berkshire Botanical Garden's annual gala, Fête des Fleurs, will meander down the rabbit hole from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Searles Castle, 398 Main St.
The gala is being hosted by artist Hunt Slonem, famous for his artworks that feature bunnies, butterflies, birds, and orchids. Slonem purchased Searles Castle in 2021.
The dress code is "castle casual." Whimsical hats are welcome. The evening will be highlighted by special guests, hors d'oeuvres, optional tours of the castle, and merriment. All proceeds benefit BBG's education and horticulture departments.
For tickets, visit berkshirebotanical.org/fete.