Painters Virginia Bradley and Chris Malcomson and sculptor William Casper announce their upcoming open studio dates for summer 2021.
Bradley and Malcomson will host the three-artist events from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 10-11 and Aug. 14-15, indoors and outdoors at their 1,800 square foot studio at 234 Long Pond Road.
COVID-19 regulations will be followed. Private studio or virtual visits may also be arranged.
For more information or to set up a private studio visit, contact Bradley at virginiabradleyart@gmail.com or call 302-540-3565.