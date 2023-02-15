Great Barrington: Monthly winter market supports regional artists

Great Barrington Arts Market has announced a new monthly winter market being held February through April at Saint James Place, 352 Main St.
GBAM's mission is to provide revenue for Berkshire-based and regional artists and offer locally-made products to consumers year-round.
The Winter Market is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 19, March 19 and April 23, and will feature a rotating roster of local and regional artists each month.
Admission is free. For more information, email gbartsmarket@gmail.com or find @GB Arts Market on Facebook and @gbartsmarket on Instagram.