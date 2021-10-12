The Great Barrington Historical Society is sponsoring a book signing with local historian and author Bernard Drew who will introduce his new book, "Great Barrington Here & Gone," from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Historical Society Museum, 17 South Main St.
Refreshments will be served and books will be available at the Historical Society Museum.
Drew's first book, "Great Barrington: Great Town, Great History," was published in 1999. His latest work is a 192 page study of the sites and structures of Great Barrington, Housatonic and Van Deusenville that have cultural merit but no longer exist.
The book is published and sponsored by the Great Barrington Historical Commission.