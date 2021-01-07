Berkshire Playwrights Lab, in partnership with Community Health Programs, will present a free reading and discussion of the new book, "It Happened Here," by BPL Co-Artistic Director Richard Dresser, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, via Zoom.
Actors Dan Lauria and Wendie Malick will each read a monologue from the book to help set the stage for the discussion.
The author will discuss the book with Mary Fierro, CHP's director of Behavioral Health, and will take questions from the audience. Listeners do not have to read the book in preparation for the event.
Visit berkshireplaywrightslab.org to receive an email from BPL when registration opens. The book is available at The Bookstore in Lenox; call 413-637-3390 or email matt@bookstoreinlenox.com.