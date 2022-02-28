Pamela Larde, a professor, coach, award-winning author, business owner, and director of education at Harvard/McLean’s Institute for Coaching, will deliver the 25th W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Lecture at Bard College at Simon's Rock and participate in a question and answer session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
The virtual event is free and open to the public and will be broadcast live via Zoom.
Larde’s talk, “Shameless Joy as a Catalyst for Change,” will examine the power joy holds to have "fueled every fight for justice, every push for change, and every movement toward peace." Larde will also reflect on her own research on joy and resilience and the influence that W.E.B. Du Bois’ leadership has had on her work.
Attendees can join the virtual lecture at tinyurl.com/4zzpfzfx; Meeting ID: 845 7793 7803.