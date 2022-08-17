The Guthrie Center Talkin' Series will present Roselle Kline Chartock speaking about her book, "The Jewish World of Elvis Presley," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the center, 2 Van Deusenville Road.

Chartock is a professor emerita of education and a full-time artist and writer. She has integrated history and biography in telling the story of Presley's connection to the Jewish world. 

Seating is limited for this free event. Reserve seats at theguthriecenter.simpletix.com. Masking is highly recommended.

