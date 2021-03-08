The Bushnell-Sage Library in Sheffield and the Mason Library are cohosting "Introduction to Backyard Beekeeping" from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13, via Zoom.
Beekeeper Dan Carr will take viewers from the anatomy and social structure of honey bees to the basics of managing a hive.
Carr has been teaching beekeeping courses for many years at Stone Barns Center for Food and Agriculture in New York, the Brooklyn Grange rooftop farm in New York City, and at his family farm, Beavertides Farm in Falls Village, Conn.
Visit tinyurl.com/5f8n9wvh to join the Zoom meeting.